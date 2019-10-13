|
|
David G Bank, 84, of Schaumburg, Illinois passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2019 with his family at his side. David was born on June 2nd, 1935 in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents Leon and Helene Bank. He graduated from St Rita High School and then married his high school sweetheart, the late Carole (Mooi) Bank. They were married on Valentine's Day, 1958 and lived in Schaumburg for 50 years. David led an interesting life that included being in the US Army; as a high school boxer, first-place winning marathon runner, bonsai hobbyist, voracious reader, seventh grade Catechist, and lover of all sports but especially the Cubs and Chicago Bears. David was a long-time member of the local writers group the Schaumburg Scribes and has written many stories about his own life. He and Carole loved their two Welsh corgis and spent many hours walking the dogs and visiting friends in Schaumburg's parks. David loved his siblings, nieces and nephews and they will remember fondly the fun and love they shared over the years. David retired from Lucent Technologies in 1994 after 38 years with AT&T Engineering. David is preceded in death by his best friend and wife, Carole; his loving parents Leon and Helene (Radtke) Bank; his devoted sister Carol L'Herault (Bank) of Wisconsin; sister-in-law Karen (Cervinka) Bank of Illinois, nephew Matthew L'Herault and their two Welsh corgis: Humphrey and Gunther. David is survived by his loving brother Larry and sister-in-law Glenda of South Carolina; his fun-loving nephews Marc (Gina), Mitch (Sara), Marty and Marshall L'Herault and Lary (Rhonda) Bank, and niece Michelle Bank. He will be missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 10am at St Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E Schaumburg Road with a Catholic Mass to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name can be made to the at .
