David G. Robb
1940 - 2020
David G Robb, 79, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Winnetka, died peacefully earlier this year after a long illness. David was born June 5, 1940 in Elmhurst, Il to Harry and Laura Robb. He completed his undergraduate studies at Wheaton College, where he met his beloved wife Jane. David served in the US Army right after college and achieved a rank of Captain. He then went on to obtain his law and MBA degrees from Columbia University in NY. David was a lawyer for the First National Bank of Chicago for many years. He then enjoyed retirement in NM, VA and finally in Phoenix, AZ. David was an avid sports fan, who loved the Chicago Cubs and the Bears. He also loved tennis and played at the Senior Olympics in doubles. Beloved husband of the late Jane, dear father of Heather (Brian) O'Donnell and April (Dave) Robb. Proud grandfather of Audrey and Jonah Carter. Loving brother of the late Joyce Hartford. Services were private. Memorial gifts can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2020.
