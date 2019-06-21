Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Rd.
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David VanderVelde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. VanderVelde

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David G. VanderVelde, age 72, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Devoted son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (nee Tibstra) VanderVelde. Dear brother of Linda (James) VanderSchaaf and Jackie (Jeffrey) Streelman. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Beloved companion of Nancy Pierz. Dave was a wonderful friend to many. He enjoyed golfing and attending car shows. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL from 4-7 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial with Military Honors Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elim Christian Services are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now