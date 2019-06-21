|
David G. VanderVelde, age 72, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Devoted son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (nee Tibstra) VanderVelde. Dear brother of Linda (James) VanderSchaaf and Jackie (Jeffrey) Streelman. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Beloved companion of Nancy Pierz. Dave was a wonderful friend to many. He enjoyed golfing and attending car shows. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL from 4-7 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial with Military Honors Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elim Christian Services are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019