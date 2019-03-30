|
David George Chikerotis, Suddenly, Age 31, Beloved son of Steve Retired C.F.D., and Mary (nee Northrup) Chikerotis. Loving Brother of Steve (Lisa), Luke (Nancy) and Peter (Maggie) Chikerotis. Dear Uncle of Gianna, Bella, and Gabby. Cherished Nephew of John (Kristine) Chikerotis, Gail (late Jim) Lundstedt, late Sandy Bergman, Bob (Sue) Northrup, Bill (Deb) Northrup, and Joan Northrup. Dave will be missed by his many cousins and dear friends. Visitation is Sunday March 31, 2019 from 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55ht St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:45 AM at the funeral home. Mass 10:30 AM at St. Symphorosa Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of David to: Guildhaus II, 2413 Canal St. Blue Island, Il. 60406 or Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to David's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019