Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
700 N. River Road
Des Plaines, IL
David H. Hopkins Obituary
David Harold Hopkins of Western Springs, Illinois, passed in peace after a brave and hard-fought battle against cancer at the age of 75 on August 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie, of 47 years of marriage, his two children, Melissa and Christopher, and his three amazing grandchildren, Sophia, Declan and Ethan. He will also be forever missed by his two brothers, Jay and Richard. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16 from 3 to 8pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. Interment 11am Saturday, August 17 at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines. Family and friends to gather directly at the cemetery office at 10:45am. Full obituary and additional info at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
