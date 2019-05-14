|
|
David H. "Herk" Lucas, age 83, of Oakbrook Terrace passed away after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved husband of 61 years to Virginia, nee Trainor; loving father of Cathy (Tom) Moore, David (Resureccion) Lucas Jr., Karen (David Chmelina) Lucas, Marty (Cathy) Lucas, Helen (Robert) Huette, Peter (Theresa) Lucas, and Stephen (Lillian Hogan) Lucas; devoted grandfather of Ryan, Katie, Allison, Kevin, Anastasia, David III, Tara, Alyssa, Micaela, Cormac, Virginia, Sarah, Robby, Christen, Anna, Karoline, Elizabeth, Audrey, Aoife, and Niamh; great-grandfather of Grace, Kaitlin, Maeve, Clara, Conor, Corinne, and Valerie; preceded in death by his parents, Ira J. Lucas and Helen Lucas, nee Brink, and siblings Jack Lucas, Gerry Roche, and Francie Creevy; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. David retired as founding partner to Lucas & Cardenas P. C. He practiced law in Chicago for over 50 years as a civil litigator. Co-operator of Opus Dei. Member of Serra Club of DuPage, Illinois State Bar and Trial Lawyers Association, and long-time member of Glen Oak Country Club. Served on the Wheaton Board of Zoning Appeals for 29 years. Visitation Tuesday, May 14th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at Sacred Heart Parish, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Speaks, Sacred Heart Church, and Residential Hospice are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019