|
|
Devoted husband of the late Sandra (nee Arp) for 49 years. Loving father of David Jr. (Elizabeth), William (Melissa), Julie (David) Smith, James (Rebecca) and Veronica "Ronnie" (Michael) Guagenti. Extremely proud grandpa of Alex (Laura), Michelle, Brooke, Brent, David, Danny, Jessica, Steven, Jasper, Taylor, Tyler and Trevor. Dear brother of the late William (Donna), Robert (Renee) and Margaret (Clark) Lubbers. Fond uncle, and friend to many. Longtime employee of IBM. Baseball manager/coach for many years for Oak Lawn Baseball. There will be a Celebration of Life for him on March 16, 2019 at his favorite restaurant, Nino's Pizza 4835 W. 111th Street, Alsip, IL from 4pm – 7pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019