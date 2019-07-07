David Harold Woods died April 26, 2019 in Appleton, Wisc., his home of 12 years. He was born on Aug. 25, 1943 in Pepperell, Mass. to Bess and Harold Woods.



David graduated from Boston University with a BA in Business and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Later in his career he graduated from the PMA Executive program at Harvard University.



He spent 30 years in the promotional products industry where he received acclamations and Hall of Fame status. In retirement, he devoted his time and abilities to the Green Lake Music Festival as well as Bergstrom Mahler Museum of Glass. One of his great passions was Beaver Brook Association, a private non-profit environmental center in southern New Hampshire where he and his best friend from childhood established The Woods-Smith Scholarship fund to provide inner-city kids an opportunity to spend a day in nature. He filled his life with music, art, fast cars, books, and people, and continued his life-long desire to travel and explore until the end.



He is survived by his three sons: Stephen (Mollie); Nicholas (Elizabeth); and Theodore, and was the loving grandfather to six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Graveside service will be held on August 24, 1pm at Groton Cemetery (242 Hollis St, Groton, MA 01450). Memorial will be held from 2-5pm at The Barn of Maple Hill Farm at Beaver Brook (117 Ridge Road, Hollis, N.H. 03049). All are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Woods-Smith Scholarship Fund through Beaver Brook Association.



https://www.forevermissed.com/david-woods/ Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019