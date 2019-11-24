|
|
The swimming world lost a great teacher, innovator, and gentleman, when David Haswell Robertson passed away on November 18, 2019 three weeks short of his 94th birthday.
Born December 5, 1925, in Evanston, IL, he was raised in Wilmette, IL. He later lived in Winnetka, Kenilworth, and Naperville, IL; Orlando and Winter Park, FL; Springfield, and Northbrook, IL. He spent many summers at his beloved Congregational Summer Assembly in Frankfort, MI. He attended New Trier High School, where he was a state champion and All-American backstroker and rose to the position of Head Guard.
In June 1944 Dave entered the Navy V-12 program to become an aviator. He attended Missouri Valley College and the University of Michigan in the V-12. Upon discharge from the Navy, he entered Northwestern University, where he earned his bachelor and Master's degrees. His dream came true on March 15, 1946 when he was hired as assistant swim coach and PE teacher at New Trier under his mentor, Coach Edgar B. Jackson. Dave became head coach and Director of Aquatics in 1948, a position he held until 1976. He then coached at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, IL, from 1976-1986, when he retired. In the late 1940s, he developed a second dream job, Minnico Canoe Trips, guiding students through the Quetico Provincial Park, Ontario.
Dave's teams reaped the benefits of his training techniques, skill at teaching stroke techniques, and motivation. He built the New Trier Swimming Organization into a powerhouse, including 27 trophy finishes at the Illinois state meet (14 firsts, 12 seconds, and 1 third), swimmers earning 158 individual and 47 relay High School All-America selections, and his teams setting 65 national high school records.
The New Trier Guard, a service organization for students interested in swimming and leadership, was started in 1936 and continued to grow under Dave's guidance. He considered the development of the Guard's learn-to-swim "station method" as his major contribution to the community and the world of aquatics.
Dave was active in professional and service organizations most of his life. He held several leadership roles and received many awards (including being inducted into 5 halls of fame). His greatest thrills included being an assistant coach at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, President of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and manager of many US Swimming teams in international competition.
He is survived by his son David H. Robertson, Jr. (Jeanine Wall); daughters Diane Robertson Tracy (Glen) and Jody Lynn Grube (Carl); grandchildren Brian Tracy and Marty, Molly, and Abigail Rosenbaum; and his first wife, Barbara Hinners Robertson. He was predeceased by his parents (Paul K. and Rachel Haswell Robertson), brother (Paul D. "Pete" Robertson), second wife (Doris Drew Robertson) and third wife (Rozanne "Posy" Overaker Robertson). Cremation was accorded by the National Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL. Interment will take place on July 25, 2020 in Frankfort, MI following a 10:30 a.m. service at the Congregational Summer Assembly, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor his legacy to the non-profit Benzie Aquatic Center, PO Box 2204, Frankfort, MI 49635.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019