Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Kenilworth Union Church
211 Kenilworth Ave
Kenilworth, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Congregational Summer Assembly
2128 Pilgrim Highway
Frankfort, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Haswell Robertson


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Haswell Robertson Obituary
The swimming world lost a great teacher, innovator, and gentleman, when the David Haswell Robertson, the former leader of the New Trier Swimming Organization, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born December 5, 1925, in Evanston, IL, he was raised in Wilmette, IL. He later lived in Winnetka, Kenilworth, and Naperville, IL; Orlando and Winter Park, FL; Springfield, and Northbrook, IL.



Cremation was accorded by the National Cremation Society. The family will host a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL. Interment will take place on July 25, 2020 in Frankfort, MI following a 10:30 a.m. service at the Congregational Summer Assembly, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor his legacy to the non-profit Benzie Aquatic Center, PO Box 2204, Frankfort, MI 49635.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -