The swimming world lost a great teacher, innovator, and gentleman, when the David Haswell Robertson, the former leader of the New Trier Swimming Organization, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born December 5, 1925, in Evanston, IL, he was raised in Wilmette, IL. He later lived in Winnetka, Kenilworth, and Naperville, IL; Orlando and Winter Park, FL; Springfield, and Northbrook, IL.
Cremation was accorded by the National Cremation Society. The family will host a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL. Interment will take place on July 25, 2020 in Frankfort, MI following a 10:30 a.m. service at the Congregational Summer Assembly, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor his legacy to the non-profit Benzie Aquatic Center, PO Box 2204, Frankfort, MI 49635.
