David I. Friedman
David (Davey) Friedman, 92, of Highland Park, IL passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 31 years Nikki, nee Aaron, proud father of daughter Arden Rosenfeld (Orin), sons Howard (Karen) and Robert (Tara), stepdaughters Jody Gordon (Jeff), Dr. Frances K. Walls and stepson

Dr. Lawrence Klinsky (Trenda) and 15 grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late Eleanor Barrie and uncle of Norman Barrie (Laurel) and Frank Barrie. David loved his family and we loved him back. David spent 20 retirement years as the starter at Sunset Valley Golf Course in Highland Park, IL. His golf game was his second love after his family and he was always trying to improve his lefty swing. Due to the pandemic no services will be held. A Zoom service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
