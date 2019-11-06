|
U.S. Army Veteran, age 80, late of Hometown, formerly of Oak Lawn and Back-of-the-Yard's; loving husband of the late Marie nee Valkenberg; cherished brother of Therese (Steve Waller), Joseph (Madeleine) and Kevin; fond uncle of Neil (Christine) Mahoney and great uncle of David and Oliver; beloved son of the late David and Theresa nee Morrissey; companion of Patsy Harrington. David attended Visitation Parish School and was a 1957 graduate of Leo High School. He had a long career with the Chicago Board of Education and Continental Can and was an avid fisherman. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S Kedzie to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, St. Anne Shrine, Lot 238, N.E. Grave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in David's memory to a . Information (708) 499-3223.
