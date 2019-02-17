Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for David Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Manning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David J. Manning Obituary
David J. Manning, beloved husband of Carole, nee DeCoster. Loving father of Sheila (Christopher) Hansen, James (Mary Ann), Thomas (Kim) and David (Katie) Manning. Cherished grandfather of Matt, Brian and Joe Hansen and Tim, Tom, Jack, Harry, Kirby and Eleanor Manning. Dear brother of Carol (the late Richard) Thompson. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 19th from 3:00-8:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday, Feb.20th, 9:15am from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago for Mass at 10:00am. Interment will be private. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Dave's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now