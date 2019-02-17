|
|
David J. Manning, beloved husband of Carole, nee DeCoster. Loving father of Sheila (Christopher) Hansen, James (Mary Ann), Thomas (Kim) and David (Katie) Manning. Cherished grandfather of Matt, Brian and Joe Hansen and Tim, Tom, Jack, Harry, Kirby and Eleanor Manning. Dear brother of Carol (the late Richard) Thompson. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 19th from 3:00-8:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday, Feb.20th, 9:15am from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago for Mass at 10:00am. Interment will be private. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Dave's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019