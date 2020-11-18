1/1
David J. Masino Sr.
Age 72, US Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 48 years to Peggy (nee Quinn). Devoted Father of David Jr. (Bonnie) Masino. Proud Papa of Luke, Jake, John, Samantha, Jordan and Lily. Beloved son of the late Arthur and the late Grayce (nee Vincequerra) Masino. Cherished Brother of Ronald (Peggy) Masino and the late Cynthia (Ron) Berning. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until Service 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private for family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes-JDRF IL Chapter 954, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on David's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Memories & Condolences

November 17, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to this wonderful family! I can only imagine your grief in losing this wonderful man!!
I can hear his voice... see his smile...
God Bless you and keep you in his loving embrace. My dear Peggy.
Dave's family was his everything.
I love you!
Linda Landry
Friend
