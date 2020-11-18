Age 72, US Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 48 years to Peggy (nee Quinn). Devoted Father of David Jr. (Bonnie) Masino. Proud Papa of Luke, Jake, John, Samantha, Jordan and Lily. Beloved son of the late Arthur and the late Grayce (nee Vincequerra) Masino. Cherished Brother of Ronald (Peggy) Masino and the late Cynthia (Ron) Berning. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until Service 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private for family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes-JDRF IL Chapter 954, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on David's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family. www.sheehyfh.com
