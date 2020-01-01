|
|
age 69 years, resident of Forest Park, IL . devoted son of the late James and the late Eleanor nee McKay Redmond; loving brother of James, John (Arlene), Richard (Diane), Anne, Susan Redmond (Tony Mattucci) and Maura (Steve) Davin and the late Peg Redmond; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Giles Catholic Church, 1045 N. Columbian Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Service (Lisa M. DeAngelis,Director). For information or to express your condolences, please visit www.heinenandloschettfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020