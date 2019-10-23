Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Elmhurst, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Elmhurst, IL
David J. Rochford Obituary
David Rochford, age 83, of Elmhurst Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on October 18. Beloved husband of Nina (nee: Cortesi); Loving father of Denise (Bert) Cattoni, David Rochford, Deborah (Mark) Stedman, John Feeney and Tricia Scherrman; Proud grandfather of Adam, Christopher, Candice, Alyssa, Alex, Matthew, Molly, Luke and his late granddaughter, precious Nicole. He was "over the moon" proud of his great granddaughter, Lola.

There will be a visitation on Friday, October 25, from 9:30-11am at Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst. Mass will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the National Association of Downs Syndrome (NADS).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
