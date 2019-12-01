Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Rucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away suddenly Nov 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Dave was a retired sergeant at the Chicago Police Department with 36 years of dedicated service. Beloved son of Dolores nee Kaleta and the late Vito Rucci; dear brother of Theresa Cardone, Debbie Rucci, John (Elise) Rucci, and Julie Rucci; loved significant other of Denise Officer; loving uncle of Bernadette, John and Lucia. Proud secretary of The Polish American Police Assn. Visitation Monday Dec 2, 2019 2:00pm – 8:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, Jack LaRocco: Director, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, Funeral Tuesday 9:00am to St. Mary of the Woods Church, mass at 10:00am. Int: Queen of Heaven Cemetery For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -