David J. Schusteff, EdD, 71, beloved husband of Sandra, nee Kalika, for 43 wonderful years; loving father of Noah (Alison) Schusteff and Lia Sutton; cherished grandpa of James, Ethan and Jacob; devoted son of the late Eleanor and Henry Schusteff; dear brother of Carol (the late Glenn) Oldfield and brother-in-law of Howard Kalika; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Felled by COVID-19, David was honorable, authentic, and the rock of his family. Despite facing many health problems, including the loss of his eyesight, David maintained his down-to-earth personality and intelligence. He was loved by his family and friends who will miss the ever-present twinkle in his eye, his boisterous laugh, and sharp wit.
David graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching degree and went on to earn his Masters in Educational Administration from Roosevelt University and Doctorate from Loyola University. While at Illinois State, he was a proud member of the Hancock Hoboes who cheered on the football team. Among the many stories of his college days he proudly retold was the one in which he learned that his younger sister had beaten his record for drinking the most beers at a local bar. Unfazed, he promptly took up the challenge and reclaimed his title.
David was a highly respected mentor to countless teachers and students throughout his lifelong career at Niles Township High School District #219 and the Fasman Yeshiva High School. From his first job as a biology teacher and football/wrestling coach to assistant superintendent, he was dedicated to doing the most good for the greatest number of students. That integrity and passion carried over to the teachers with whom he worked, in one instance, working tirelessly to lead fundraisers for a colleague's son with special medical needs.
David loved to cook and his recipes became highly-requested family favorites. As the master of the kitchen and his outdoor smoker, he was a student of cooking shows, eager to try his hand at any new dish. His interest rubbed off on his children who have emulated his culinary enthusiasm.
David was devoted to his wife, Sandy, and his family above all else. Before having children, he and Sandy simultaneously pursued advanced degrees, with David attending his Loyola classes downtown, walking over to Northwestern to sit in on Sandy's classes, then driving home together. He was a true, unselfish partner in parenting which allowed Sandy to freely pursue her own career aspirations. David adored his children and was always present in their lives, never missing a sporting event or concert and instilling in them the importance of education. David lived long enough to welcome three grandsons into his family who brought him never-ending joy and pleasure beyond words. We will miss him every day of our lives.
His family thanks Dr. Barry Goldberg and Dr. Nancy Nora for their ongoing involvement in David's medical care, bringing him successfully through many health crises. We are also indebted to the heroes of 3N at Glenbrook Hospital who unselfishly took care of him in his final days.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020