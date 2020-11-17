1/
David J. Spera
David J. Spera, age 51, passed away November 11th, beloved husband of Heather nee Kinross. Loving father of Kyle, Joseph, Colin and Nicholas. Cherished son of Michele and the late Andrew Spera, Jr. Dearest brother of Tony Spera and the late Michael Spera. Fond grandson of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Olenick and the late Lydia Spera. Loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral services are private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
