It is with great sadness to announce David J. Valrose, age 41, of Chicago, IL formerly of Kildeer, IL passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020. Loving husband of Kristina Barr; beloved son of Joseph and Nancy Valrose nee Nevin; cherished brother of Jaclyn (Jamie) Garrett and Mark (Maggie Connor) Valrose; proud uncle of Abigail and Ryan Garrett; loving dog dad to his four-legged son, Tucker. He was a dedicated friend, first and foremost. He loved his role as "Uncle David" to the children of many close friends and family. David was known for his sense of humor, light heartedness and kind and generous spirit. He owned a successful business for more than 10 years. He was spiritual, loved bowling, golf, and traveling with his wife and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, August 13 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM located at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, IL 60148. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations to PAWS Chicago at https://www.pawschicago.org/
