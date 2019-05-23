|
David W. Jackson, 55, of Lake Bluff IL passed away Saturday May 11, 2019. Dave loved interacting and taking care of his patients. He also enjoyed the time he served as a volunteer firefighter on the Lake Bluff Fire Department. He married his high school sweet heart, July 16, 1987.Dave is survived by his wife Cheryl, children Alexis and Ben, parents David and Barbara Jackson, mother-in-law Donna Eskew, sister Debbie Griffin (Loren), brother John, sister-in-law Vickie Berghorst (Steve), nieces Katelin Kennedy (Blake), Jessica Griffin, Laurel Griffin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Robert Eskew.A memorial service will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019, 11:00 am, at Kalamo United Methodist Church, Vermontville, MI.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund for Alexis and Ben, P.O. Box 254, Lake Bluff, IL 60044.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019