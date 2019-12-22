|
Age 75 of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born on June 12, 1944 in Oak Park, IL, David was a son of Rudolph and Bertha (nee Keckeisen) Eleveld. He was raised in the Stickney / Berwyn area and a graduate of Morton West High School.
David was part owner and operations manager of Eleveld Chicago Furniture Service until its sale to Allied Van Lines. Subsequently, he was part owner and operations manager of Genda Trucking, Inc. He retired after Genda was sold.
He was a great sports enthusiast of College games, an avid Chicago Blackhawks, Bears and Cubs fan; having been a season ticket holder of his Hawks and Cubs for many years.
In David's free time, he enjoyed traveling with Linda to Mexico from 1985 to this present year.
David lived to golf.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years; Linda A. (nee Zielinski) Eleveld, son; Michael and daughter; Kerri Brooke, brother; Eugene (Charlene), sister; Nancy (Pat) Volk, brothers–in-law; Peter Trailov and Allen (Debbie Enterante) Zielinski, numerous nieces, nephew, cousins, Lynn Hesbol Eleveld, and his furry & feline companions.
David is preceded in death by his parents; Rudolph and Bertha, sister; Lynne Grayce Trailov and brother; Donald.
Per David's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in David's memory to a .
A Celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 – 1 p.m. at Barolo Ristorante, 2765 Black Road, Joliet, where a luncheon will be served.
Please RSVP by means of call or text to (310) 560-1155 no later than January 2, 2020.
Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019