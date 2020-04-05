|
David John Gessner, 65, of Lemont, Illinois passed away March 24. David was born April 7, 1954 in Rockford to John and Jewel (Kemp) Gessner. He graduated from Rockford Lutheran High School and Northern Illinois University. David married Christine Ziebka on May 2, 1981. David was an accomplished pianist. Playing and teaching jazz music was his passion. David and Chris founded The After Five Orchestra which played in Chicago for 30 years. He played in his church, many bands as well as solo events and was a great band leader. He was even honored to lay with Dizzy Gillespie. He loved his fellow musician friends. David is survived by his loving wife Christine, siblings Judy (Steve) Davidson, Gary (Karen) Gessner, Kirk (Barb Zanis) Gessner, brother-in-law Mark Ziebka, sister-in-law Madeleine Cocomise, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held at a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020