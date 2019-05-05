of Homer Glen, Illinois, born on December 12, 1959 to the late Theresa Rybarczyk and the late Charles Yates, passed away at age 59 on April 30, 2019. From 1978 to 1981, David served in the Army, and he also worked as a heavy equipment operator employed by R.W. Collins until he retired in 2018. David was the beloved husband of Cynthia Yates (née Sira). He is survived by his sons, David C. Yates and Michael J. Yates; and sister, Christina White. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was an avid coin collector. Dave was a hard working family man and a loyal and devoted friend of many. He was a proud member of Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers and American Legion Post 18. Donations in David's name to American Legion Post 18 or the are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family can pay their respects at a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Sunday, May 19 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 18, 15052 Archer Avenue, Lockport, Illinois, 60441. A memorial service will take place on Monday, May 20 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Rt. 53 and Hoff Road, Elwood, Illinois, 60421. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary