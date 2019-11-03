Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery, Spruce Section
9900 Gross Point Rd.
Skokie, IL
View Map
David Klinge Moore

David Klinge Moore Obituary
David Klinge Moore age 65, passed away 10/23/2019 in Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Lincolnwood. Cherished father of Ryan Moore, devoted son of Ellen and the late James Kent Moore, dear brother of Karen (Jack) Gubbins, Mary Elizabeth Moore and the late James Kent Moore Jr. who passed away 9/8/2018, fond uncle of Liam and Colleen. Graveside service Tuesday, 11/5/2019 at 2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Spruce Section, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org would be appreciated. Info Mural Funeral Group 630-648-9824.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
