|
|
David L. Creason, age 75, passed away on March 9, 2020. David was the devoted husband of Carole, nee Michuski; beloved father of Mark (Lisa), Robert and the late Gregory Creason; loving grandfather of Joseph; dear brother of Doris Jean Newcomb, Fred (Rosemary) Creason, the late Laverne Brocha, the late Michael (Fay) Creason and the late Judy (the late Larry) Freeland; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Juliana Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Seniors Assistance Center 7774 W. Irving Park Rd., Norridge, IL 60706 or www.sac-il.org would be appreciated. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020