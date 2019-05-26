Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
David L. Hernandez

David L. Hernandez Obituary
David L. Hernandez, 76, of Ingelside and Kildeer and raised in Northlake, passed away May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna Kochevar, having spent every waking hour for the last 13 years together; loving father of August (Lindsay) Hernandez, Zachary (Vlada) Hernandez, and Kassandra (David) Purinton; devoted step father of Samantha Kochevar and Melanie (Cliff) Harman; proud grandfather of Kai Samuel Hernandez and step grandfather of Frankie, Josh and Ryan; dear brother of Marguerita (late David) Mootz and Jeff (Diana) Hernandez; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. David is also survived by the mother of their children, Janice Hohm. He loved sailing, fishing and spending time with his family. The family had many boats throughout the years, the two they spent the most time on were JD'KAZ (named after the families' initials), and the racing boat J29 JAZZ. He also coached his sons' hockey teams and got all three kids started in many activities. David was a Veteran serving the Army National Guard. He will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3 pm until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 5 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in his honor. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
