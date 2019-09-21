Home

David L. Nassau

David L. Nassau, 101, passed away September 18, 2019. Grandson of early settlers of Whiting and East Chicago Indiana. A Purdue graduate, was an expediter for the U.S. government in building Plant III of Inland Steel during World War II. An Elk, a Mason, and a Shriner. He was also a member of the East Chicago Hall of Fame. Family business honored by the Indiana Historical Society for 100 years of family ownership. He is survived by his 3 children, Bruce Nassau, Larry Nassau (Philly), Anne Nassau Plous, 4 grandchildren, Jeff Plous (Lindsay), Kashi Hinds (Peter), Marlys Nassau, Mallory Nassau, and 2 Great Grandchildren, Blake Olivia Plous, and Maxwell David Plous. Funeral is private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
