Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Elizabeth Seton Church
2220 Lisson Road
Naperville, IL
View Map
David L. Smith


1943 - 2019
David L. Smith Obituary
Age 76, of Naperville, IL (formerly Oak Park, IL), passed away on October 18, 2019, at his Naperville home. Dave was born June 28, 1943, in Maywood, IL, to Fred and Eleanor (Schuman) Smith. He married Rosemary Cassata in 1967 in Chicago. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, his beloved daughters, Alison Smith and Amy (Matt) McGowan, treasured grandchildren Megan and Ben McGowan, his loving siblings Bruce (Wendy) Smith and Linda Lundberg and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt Dorothy Ziegler and his brother-in-law John Lundberg. Dave served his country in the United States Army from 1968-1970. He was a patriot and loved his country. He enjoyed reading about history and politics, hunting, watching football and spending time with his family. He maintained his sense of humor and stoicism throughout many heath challenges over the last several years. Visitation Tuesday, October 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until the time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville proceeding to Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 954 W. Washington Blvd Suite 305, Chicago, IL 60607 or Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. (630)922.9630
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
