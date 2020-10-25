David L. Wilch, beloved son of Mary Madelyn (nee Cullotta) Wilch and the late Larry Wilch. Loving brother of Donald (Gina), Denise (Robert) Waddell and Dennis (Jenelle). Proud uncle of Justin, Sarah, Cole, Ethan, and Frannie. Loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. If you would like to remember David, please make a donation to C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, it helps children with special needs learn to fish. Private services will be held at St. Benedict Church, with entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum. Info: 708-456-8300