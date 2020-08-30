1/1
David Lee DeVary
The Western art world lost artist and former Chicago resident, David Lee DeVary, 77, on August 4, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. David was born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois. He married Barbara Urbaniak of Bloomington in 1963. They lived in Chicago and had two children, David Brian and Angela. As an Art Director, David worked at many of Chicago's finest advertising agencies, and by age 42, he was Senior VP and Creative Director at J. Walter Thompson. There, he was responsible for Clio-, Cannes-, and Addy-winning work. In 1989, David headed for Santa Fe to pursue an art career. He and Barbara had divorced and he later married a colleague, Lora Morton; they welcomed a daughter, Lee. David painted a unique, romanticized vision of the West. He has paintings in the permanent collections of four major art museums, as well as in many prestigious corporate and private collections worldwide.

He is survived by his life partner, Judith Griffey; his two daughters Angela DeVary Maxwell and Lee DeVary; his five grandchildren; his brother, Dennis DeVary; and his cousin, Linda Judd. When we can safely gather, David's ashes will be placed in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Bloomington after a formal funeral and mass. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Atlanta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an unexpected and deliberate act of kindness in David's name. He would have loved that. To see his work, please visit www.daviddevarystudio.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
4 entries
August 29, 2020
“The best of the best” !
Ronald & Avis Lindsay
Friend
August 29, 2020
If one man can say he loved another man, in the purest sense, I love this man, David. To me he is a humble hero who loved God and life. He was blessed as a gifted artist and a truly humorous and friendly man
Phil
Friend
August 28, 2020
A gentle heart, a twinkle in his eyes and love generously given.
David, we will keep you and Judith in our hearts and prayers. And one day, when we finally do get to Portugal we will toast an incredible man and a life well lived.
- Christine and Robert
Christine Infante
Friend
August 28, 2020
David and I met around 1970 in Chicago and bonded instantly, as he did with 95% of those he met on his giddy, 20 hour, 7 day a week workfest. I loved him as did my wife of 47 years. Dave (as I always knew him) hired me as a photographer for a number of years on some of his print ads and I was luck enough to spend personal as well as business time with him. I was lucky to commission him to do a marvelous painting of my beloved wife and two sons which has hung in our homes for 45 years, along with twwo paintings he did in the early 70’s of his first wife Barbara.
I can’t believe he’s gone. Dave was the most charming man I ever met, a true lover of life and people. Rest well old friend and know you were lobed by all whose lives you touched.
Bart Harris
Friend
