|
|
David Lee Murray of Chicago died peacefully surrounded by family at The Auberge in Morton Grove on 12/10/19, after a long illness. David was preceded in death by parents Robert and Esther Murray, and brother Robert (Ruth). He is survived by Jim McPherson, his partner of 31 years, son Clark (Megan) of Evanston, IL; son Timothy (Kate), grandchildren Rowan and Larkin, all of Seattle, WA; brother John Wronosky (Lynn) of Albuquerque, NM; former wife Kathleen of Del Mar, CA; and Jerry James, who gave a year of his life serving as an extraordinarily kind and compassionate caregiver for David.
David was born in Pittsburgh on June 29, 1937. After graduating from high school at 16 and some early employment he enlisted in the Army, serving at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He returned to Pennsylvania and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a full scholarship at Northwestern University, where he received his Master's degree in English Literature.
He went on to work for Field Enterprise Educational Corp., writing for both World Book, and Childcraft encyclopedias, and directed the development of a programmed teaching method. He also wrote for Compton's Encyclopedia. Later, at the American Medical Association, David was the editor of Today's Health, where he wrote one of the first articles for the lay public on Tourette's Syndrome and another on "The Boy in a Bubble" about a child forced to live in a sterile environment due to a severe immune deficiency. David moved on to become the Vice President of Advertising/Public Relations for the National Association of Realtors. He subsequently became the executive assistant to Margaret Hillis, founder and long-time director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chorus, a position he held for seven years until Ms. Hillis retired. David last worked writing and editing for Passport newsletter, a travel publication. He leaves behind many former colleagues who will cherish their memories of a warm, articulate man with an endearing sense of humor. David enjoyed, participated in and supported many types of music, theater, film and the arts in general. He was known for his infectious smile, cheerful disposition, helping hand, positive outlook on life and especially his great hugs! He was and will always be much loved by his family and all who knew him. Rest in peace, David. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, 12/21/19, at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Avenue in Evanston, IL 60202. In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be gratefully received by Saint Luke's Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 14, 2019