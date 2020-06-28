David M. Berkson, M.D., a lifelong Chicagoan, quietly passed away at his home on June 25 at the age of 91. Known for his gentle manner and sharp intellect, David was an accomplished and well respected physician, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. His medical career spanned seven decades during which he practiced cardiology on the Northside of Chicago, participated in numerous clinical trials in the area of cardiovascular medicine, and worked for the Chicago Department of Health. He was Past President of the Chicago Heart Association and Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Community Health and Preventive Medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. When not working, David loved spending time with family and among his roses at his second home in Union Pier, Michigan. He is survived by Joan, his devoted wife of 47 years; his children Michael (Grace), Matthew (the late Mary Beth), and Catherine (Lee) Boyce; grandchildren Caitlin, Daniel, Julia, Ashlynn, Courtlin, Kelsie, and Arri; nephew Steven (Wendy) Schall and niece Betsy (Ron) Rooth; and his in laws Ruth Burkett, Joseph Grieggs, David Grieggs, and William Grieggs. He is predeceased by his father Morris, mother Jennie Goldman, and cherished sister Gloria Schall. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to David's oustanding caregivers, Allan and Nila for their help and unconditional support during his final months. In lieu of flowers please consider keeping David's memory alive by giving to the Greater Chicago Food depository. David always strived to help others and it is important that we do too. You can give a gift in David's memory to the Greater Food Depository at www.chicagosfoodbank.org or send your gift by check to 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632. Service and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.