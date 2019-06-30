|
David M. Cohen DDS,MS, age 55, adored son of Saundra and the late Irwin Cohen; beloved husband of Barbara Cohen, happily married for 31 years; loving father of Leslie and Adam Cohen; dear brother of Loren (Stacey) Cohen; treasured uncle "D" of Lainey and Natalie Cohen. Synagogue service Monday, July 1, 2:00 PM at Am Yisrael, 4 N. Happ Road, Northfield. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019