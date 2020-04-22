Home

David M. Mead

David M. Mead Obituary
David M. Mead, aged 52, formerly of Riverside, IL died suddenly on April 18, 2020. Beloved by his parents Alan and Alice Mead, siblings Alan (Susan), Matthew (Rebeca), Andrea (Dan), eight nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a gentle soul who loved music, books, and movies. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank. A celebration of Dave's life, laughter, and kind heart will be scheduled when social distancing is lifted.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
