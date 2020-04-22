|
|
David M. Mead, aged 52, formerly of Riverside, IL died suddenly on April 18, 2020. Beloved by his parents Alan and Alice Mead, siblings Alan (Susan), Matthew (Rebeca), Andrea (Dan), eight nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a gentle soul who loved music, books, and movies. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank. A celebration of Dave's life, laughter, and kind heart will be scheduled when social distancing is lifted.
