David M. Schneider, 65, beloved husband of Randi nee Rice for 41 years; loving father of Jamie (David) Fintz and Jeffrey (Julie) Schneider; cherished Grumpy of Olivia; dear brother of Devra (Jim) Clinton, Judi (Bill) Phalen and the late Sol Schneider; fond brother-in-law of Susan (Lloyd) Schneider and Ken (Lauren) Rice; devoted son of the late William Schneider and Shirley Freedman; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service Thursday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab (www.sralab.org/give). For information or to leave condolences: (847)255-3250 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019