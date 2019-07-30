|
David M. Sjong, 49, of Salem Lakes, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.
Visitation will take place Friday, August 2nd, at Proko Funeral Home, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019