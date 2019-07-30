Home

Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
David M. Sjong


1970 - 2019
David M. Sjong, 49, of Salem Lakes, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Visitation will take place Friday, August 2nd, at Proko Funeral Home, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign David's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
