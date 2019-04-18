Resources More Obituaries for David Smithson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Matthew Smithson

Obituary Condolences Flowers David Matthew Smithson passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Evanston, IL on January 14, 1957, he was raised in Glencoe, IL, soon Barbara and Paul Smithson (both deceased). The youngest of four siblings, David will be terribly missed by his siblings and his two daughters and the many friends he made throughout his lifetime. A man of great intelligence and humor, David cherished the small moments in life that could provide him with the greatest opportunities for laughter, sentimentality or wisdom. He was one to pay close attention to the needs of friends and family, was an excellent listener, and a man of great compassion. He was known for having a remarkable memory and in conversation would allude to past experiences that would be shared with the utmost attention to detail and clarity, with no need for embellishment or exaggeration, for he always had the story narrated with his own signature of accuracy and enjoyment. He savored paying close attention to the political scene and was a true liberal at heart, believing in the need to see the concerns of the impoverished, disadvantaged and disenfranchised raised to the highest level of priority. David was a graduate of New Trier East High School in 1975, proceeded to earn his B.A. degree from the University of Oregon, Eugene in 1979 and then went on to graduate with honors from Boston College with his Juris Doctorate in 1982. He practiced law at several different law firms in the Los Angeles, California region before returning to the Midwest to live in Northbrook IL in 2009. David was a man of great warmth and sensitivity and carried a certain twinkle in his eye as he spoke of people he loved and experiences that he cherished. He was up on every sports statistic at any given time and tracked his favorite basketball and football teams, the University of Oregon Ducks, with a vengeance. He will be most missed with respect to his love of his daughters, his infectious laughter, his whimsical nature, his treasuring of those he loved and his desire to leave this world a better place than he found it. He is survived by his daughters Race Carmella Smithson and Kimberly Flora Smithson; three siblings, Gary Mark Smithson, Shelley Bea Smithson and Arjan Singh Khalsa and nieces and nephews Jason Bristol Smithson, Narayan Singh Khalsa, Satpal Kaur Khalsa, Karyn Heavenrich Alexander and Benjamin Robert Heavenrich. The family will hold a memorial service in honor of David's life at a future time. May his life be for a blessing. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries