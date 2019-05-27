Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:30 PM
David Max Deleeuwe, 54; dearly beloved son of Abraham "Al" and the late Hetty; loving brother of Isaac. He will be deeply missed by his many close friends and his loving family members. Chapel service Tuesday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019
