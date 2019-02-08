|
David Michael Berman, 71, beloved husband and best friend of Terri, nee Katznelson; loving father of Amanda (Michael) Pompili and Sara (Michael) Orzoff; caring step-father of Steven (Risa) and Heath (Rachel) Schecter; adored Grampy of Chaim and Shoshana Pompili and Dylan, Jules, Lilly and Molly Schecter; cherished brother of Glenn (Rebecca) and Lawrence (Dina) Berman. Chapel service Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myra Rubenstein Weis Health Resource Center at Highland Park Hospital. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019