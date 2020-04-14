Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Resources
More Obituaries for David Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Michael Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Michael Richardson Obituary
David Michael Richardson, age 63 of Smyrna, GA formerly of IL, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A longtime resident of Illinois, Dave had been employed by AT&T for over 43 years. He is survived by his loving companion Judi Koschalke, beloved son Del (Jillian) Richardson of Villa Park, IL, beloved daughter Amanda (Joseph) Peacock of Villa Park, IL loving mother and father Betty and Amado delaRosa of Chicago, IL, step sister Eva delaRosa of Lombard, IL, dear step children Eric Wilder of Lombard, IL, Jennifer Wilder-Gawat (Gerald) of Lombard, IL, loving grandchildren Michael, Clare, Grace, and Hope Richardson, Austin, Nora, and Riley Peacock, Hannah and Emma Gawat. Fond uncle to nieces, nephews, and loved by many other family and friends. As an expression of sympathy, donations accepted to http://www2.heart.org/goto/DavidRichardson. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -