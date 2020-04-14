|
David Michael Richardson, age 63 of Smyrna, GA formerly of IL, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A longtime resident of Illinois, Dave had been employed by AT&T for over 43 years. He is survived by his loving companion Judi Koschalke, beloved son Del (Jillian) Richardson of Villa Park, IL, beloved daughter Amanda (Joseph) Peacock of Villa Park, IL loving mother and father Betty and Amado delaRosa of Chicago, IL, step sister Eva delaRosa of Lombard, IL, dear step children Eric Wilder of Lombard, IL, Jennifer Wilder-Gawat (Gerald) of Lombard, IL, loving grandchildren Michael, Clare, Grace, and Hope Richardson, Austin, Nora, and Riley Peacock, Hannah and Emma Gawat. Fond uncle to nieces, nephews, and loved by many other family and friends. As an expression of sympathy, donations accepted to http://www2.heart.org/goto/DavidRichardson. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020