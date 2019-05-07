|
David Milo Benjamin, age 83, was a life-long Chicagoan and 1953 graduate of Lane Tech High School. He went on to graduate from Northwestern Univeristy in 1961, after serving in the U.S. Army. David grew his career at Marsh & McLennan companies, retiring from William M. Mercer in the mid-1990s. David was proceeded in death, only by two weeks, by his loving wife Ann Campbell Benjamin, whom he was married to for nearly 55 years. He is survived by his three daughters: Nancy (Kevin) Cahill, Stephanie (Steve) Jenkins and Lynne (Steve) Laba, and his seven grandchildren: Bridget, Michaela, Campbell, Jett, Gigi, Emma and Mary. Visitation 9 AM, Wednesday, May 8th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, until time of funeral service at 10 AM. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sister Pauleanne's Needy Family Fund, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Info 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019