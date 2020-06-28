David Mishlove
David Mishlove, 86. Long-time resident of Beverly-Morgan Park. Beloved husband and best friend of Nancy (nee Harrison). Loving father of Laura (Jonathan Crossland), Maria and Joseph (Michelle) Mishlove. Cherished stepfather of Dawn (Obie) Fortenberry, Melanie Petoske and the late Jennifer (William) Deplewski. Devoted Grandpa David to Hannah and Matthew Mishlove, Rebecca Wilson, James Ward, Paul Barclay, Amanda and Zachary Deplewski, Isabelle (Tony) Felkamp and Joshua Petoske. Great grandpa of 4. Son of the late Phillip Mishlove and Anne Potash Eddy (the late Benjamin). Dear brother of Janice Eddy. David was a graduate of Loyola University and University of Illinois. He enjoyed a long career in both Social Work and as a Federal Probation Officer. He was an avid chess player and will be remembered for his bread baking and his puns. Visitation Sunday June 28th. from 1:00 p.m. until time of Service 5:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (ATTENDANCE IS 50 PEOPLE AT A TIME, FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED). Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl. Chicago, IL 60632. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
