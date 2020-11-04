David Knight has passed away in his home at age 69. A native Chicagoan, veteran, and retired CTA employee of over thirty years, he loved reading, telling stories, exercise, meditation, music, The Simpsons, and his family. A member of AA with 38 years of sobriety, Dave was a guide and positive influence for many other recovering alcoholics, some of whom credit him with helping them remain sober. He was beloved by his family and friends. Dave will be remembered for his sense of humor, his passion for his diverse interests, his love of music, and his pride in his kids. He is survived by his two sons, Riley and Sam, his daughter Lia, his ex-wife Mary Pat Knight, his stepfather Bob Arnold, and his cat, Milo.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store