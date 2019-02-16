Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home
14522 S Western Ave
Posen, IL 60469
(708) 385-0634
Resources
More Obituaries for David Niemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Niemeyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Niemeyer Obituary
David Niemeyer, 78, longtime resident of Posen, passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Veronica, nee Rzepa; loving father of Mark (Stephanie), Michael (Jean) and Matthew (April); cherished papa of Samantha, Javon, Jonathon, Jennifer, Justin and Jayson; dearest brother of Peter Niemeyer and Susan (Jared) Peterson; fond uncle of Julie Gullifer, Jared Peterson and Sonnet Fetzer. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 17th, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S. Western Ave., Posen. Funeral prayers Monday, Feb. 18th, 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now