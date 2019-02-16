|
|
David Niemeyer, 78, longtime resident of Posen, passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Veronica, nee Rzepa; loving father of Mark (Stephanie), Michael (Jean) and Matthew (April); cherished papa of Samantha, Javon, Jonathon, Jennifer, Justin and Jayson; dearest brother of Peter Niemeyer and Susan (Jared) Peterson; fond uncle of Julie Gullifer, Jared Peterson and Sonnet Fetzer. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 17th, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S. Western Ave., Posen. Funeral prayers Monday, Feb. 18th, 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019