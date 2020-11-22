David O. Ladley age 84 of Northbrook. Beloved husband for 62 years to Sue Ladley nee Andrew; loving father of David O. (Paula) Ladley Jr. and Amy Ladley (Alex Bozilovic); proud grandfather of David "Trey" III and George Ladley; dear brother of Mary Lou (the late Robert) Flynn. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
