David O. Ladley age 84 of Northbrook. Beloved husband for 62 years to Sue Ladley nee Andrew; loving father of David O. (Paula) Ladley Jr. and Amy Ladley (Alex Bozilovic); proud grandfather of David "Trey" III and George Ladley; dear brother of Mary Lou (the late Robert) Flynn. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847 675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
