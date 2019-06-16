|
Brown , David P. David P. Brown, 84, beloved son of the late Harry and Dorothy Brown; dear brother of Roberta (the late Ralph) Romanofsky; uncle of Maureen (Richard) Rosenthal, Andrea (Howard) Gould, Marcia (Craig) Gutmann and Helene (David) Cohen. David had a big heart when it came to charity. He was a generous and selfless benefactor to multiple organizations including the Mayo Clinic, so in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Mayo Clinic. Graveside service, Monday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
