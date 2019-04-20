|
Rev. David P. Dowdle, 65, passed away on April 18, 2019 at his home in St. John of the Cross Rectory. Fr. Dowdle will lie-in-state from 3pm until 8pm, with a prayer service beginning at 7:30pm, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Visitation continues Saturday, April 27 from 10am until time of Mass, 11am at the church. Interment will be held privately at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Fr. Dave requested no flowers, and that memorial donations be directed to the Sr. Anastasia Support-A-Student Fun, the Caritas SJC Needy Family Fund, the SJC Parish Outreach-Sharing Fund, or to the church or charity of your choosing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For additional information and full obituary, please visit www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2019