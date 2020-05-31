David P. Gentile Sr.
David P. Gentile Sr., age 75 of Riverside. Beloved husband of Dolores nee Rabner, loving father of David (Sheila) Gentile and Debra Kummer, cherished grandfather of Sarah Gentile, Emily Gentile, David Kummer and Kyle Kummer, dear brother of Michael (Celeste) Gentile and Steve (Sue) Ciullo. Private cremation services have been held. A memorial service will be announced in December. Memorials to Next Steps Chicago would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, North Riverside. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
