David J. Peiffer, 57, a life-long resident of Evanston, died February 15th. He was born in Evanston in 1962. He is survived by his mother Mary Peiffer and sisters Susan Meyer (late Matthew Meyer) and Nancy Peiffer and two brothers Steven Peiffer and brother Mark (Kristeen) Peiffer. He also was uncle to three nieces and two nephews. His memorial service will be held this summer. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Foundation or YMCA of Evanston.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019